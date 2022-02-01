DMK government snatching away the democratic rights of people to criticise, says Palaniswami

SALEM

01 February 2022 11:28 IST

False cases being filed against AIADMK cadre, he charges

Opposition leader and co-coordinator of the AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said Tamil Nadu was under a dictatorial rule and that the DMK government was snatching away the democratic rights of the people even to criticise.

Talking to presspersons at the party office here, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that false cases were being registered against the AIADMK cadre by the DMK government. He charged that crimes had increased during the eight months of the DMK government and law and order had completely degenerated in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The former Chief Minister criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s claim that the DMK had implemented several schemes saying that it had not told the public what exactly was done. The public suffered during the eight months of the DMK government.

Mr. Palaniswami charged that the government was deliberately showing less number of COVID-19 positive cases. He said that when the pandemic began, AIADMK was in power and it had established necessary medical infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients and saved thousands of lives while the DMK had not been able to even fully utilise the infrastructure.

On the reopening of schools, Mr. Palaniswami said there was a sense of fear amongst the public. Government should create necessary awareness among the public, he said. More fever camps must be conducted and necessary medical support offered to the public.

On distribution of Pongal gift hampers, he accused the government of having cheated poor people. While the government said 21 items would be there in the gift hampers, not all 2.15 crore rice card holders received them. Only 16 or 18 items had been distributed. He alleged that items in the kit were of poor quality and accused the government of corruption in the distribution of Pongal gift hampers.

On the enquiry ordered by the government, he said it was merely ritualistic.

On the death of the Thanjavur student allegedly due to forced conversion, Mr. Palaniswami said since the matter was sub-judice, he would not be able to comment on it.

Local body elections

The AIADMK leader said the third list of candidates for urban local bodie elections would be released soon. His party would win most number of seats including the chairman/president posts.

On BJP’s decision to contest individually, Mr. Palaniswami said that all parties would wish to field most number of candidates. He added that they were only contesting the urban local bodies elections separately and the party’s alliance with BJP at the national level would continue.