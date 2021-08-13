DMK government reclaims temple properties worth ₹626 crore

CHENNAI

13 August 2021 16:11 IST

The government laid out its plan to carry out renovation work, and upgrade facilities for devotees

The DMK government, in 100 days, was able to reclaim ₹626 crore worth of temple properties and restore them to the control of temples, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, said on Friday, August 13.

These ₹626 crore worth of temple properties that have been reclaimed after eviction of encroachments, comprise 187.91 acres of land, 161.70 grounds of vacant plots, 1887.13 sq.ft area of buildings, 15.60 grounds of temple tanks bunds, Mr. Rajan said in his budget speech.

Speaking on the plans moving ahead, he said that renovation work of temple cars, temple tanks and temple gardens in 100 temples would be taken up this year at a cost of ₹100 crore. Facilities for devotees will be upgraded in all temples, and Non Hereditary Trustees will be appointed to administer temples.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rajan informed the Assembly that an additional corpus of ₹130 crore would be created to provide assistance to perform one time pooja (Oru Kaala Poojai) for 12,959 temples which do not have their own resources. The interest earned from the corpus will be utilised for performing daily pooja in these temples.

Expressing the government’s desire to promote the ancient healing wisdom of Siddhars, he said the government would establish a Siddha Medical College by Arulmigu Baladhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani.

Additionally, Oduvar-Archaka training schools will be revived to create a trained pool of Oduvar and Archakas.

“To improve the religious and secular services of temples, a special drive has been taken up for filling up the vacancies in the temples. Master Plans will be developed for 539 temples to conserve their rich heritage and enhance the devotees’ experience,” he added.