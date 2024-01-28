DMK government must ensure smooth implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme: BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb

January 28, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday sought the DMK government’s help to remove hurdles and ensure smooth implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme, which aims to empower the traditional artisans and craftspersons, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, cobblers, dhobis, carpenters, and the like.

The scheme allows its recipients a collateral-free development loan of up to ₹3 lakh (₹1 lakh in the first tranche and ₹2 lakh in the second tranche).

“Till date 3.60 people have registered for the scheme in Tamil Nadu. However, there is a problem with the State government’s attitude towards the scheme,” Mr. Deb told reporters at the party’s State headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai.

He alleged the State government was favouring DMK people under the scheme. It should help everybody, Mr. Deb said.

Earlier, he addressed the Vishwakarma Scheme State Workshop Meet- Phase II organised by the BJP State unit.

G.K. Nagaraj, BJP State president, Kisan Morcha, and In-charge for implementing the scheme said the BJP wanted every eligible beneficiary in the State to be covered. However, he alleged that there were attempts to only favour DMK people.

He also said the DMK’s argument that the scheme would encourage caste-based traditions and family-based trades was wrong and the scheme would support all those eligible.

Mr. Deb also took a jibe at the seat-sharing talks between the DMK and the Congress.

“It is seat-sharing talks between two families and not parties. DMK is not a party for common people and it is family based,” he said.