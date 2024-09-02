DMK government making allegations against Centre to cover up its incompetence, says H. Raja

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is making allegations against the Union government only to cover up its incompetence, inefficiency and corruption, BJP leader H. Raja said on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons, after meeting Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here, he said the Tamil Nadu government should release a White Paper on the capital expenditure in the last Budget, with details of capital assets created in the State.

He further said that the BJP would start its membership renewal, and induct new members from September 2. The exercise will go on till October 15, and the party had set a target to induct at least 200 members in a booth.

Mr. Raja was recently appointed as the convener of the six-member coordination committee of the BJP to manage the party’s affairs in Tamil Nadu in the absence of its State president K. Annamalai, who is in England for an educational training programme.

