DMK government lacks vision to upgrade educational infrastructure: Annamalai

Published - July 30, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Monday said the DMK government lacks the vision to upgrade educational infrastructure in government schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai alleged that the DMK government has stonewalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and has deprived the people of the State of benefiting from the Central government programmes.  

He pointed out that despite having committed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for PM-SHRI Schools, the state government is yet to do so. 

He also cited the Central government, in a written reply to a question from MPs of the DMK and its allies in the Lok Sabha, pointing out that the State government has not signed the MoU to implement the PM-USHA scheme, which is aimed at improving access, equity and excellence in State Higher Education system and designed to cater to the needs of the educationally unserved/underserved areas.

It is time for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to give an answer, he said. 

