DMK government issues house pattas to 6.52 lakh people

Since 2021, the Revenue Department has distributed house pattas to 6.52 lakh people who are on the margins of the society, a government release has said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the scheme to apply for transfer of pattas online on September 23, 2022, and in two years, more than 41,000 pattas had been transferred. “The department has computerised the field measurement sketches of 179 towns and uploaded them online. We will soon upload the sketches of the other seven towns,” it added.

The government said that after registration, if a person had bought two acres or three acres, the Registration Department would immediately transfer the pattas. “If a person buys over two acres of land and applies for permission to use them as house plots, pattas are issued when the plots are registered,” it added.

It further said that the DMK government acted quickly when the southern districts were affected by heavy rain and mitigated the damage. It also distributed ₹542.37 in relief to the flood victims.

