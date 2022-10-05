DMK government is not against spiritualism, but against those who use it for discrimination, says Stalin

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 13:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching Vallalar logo at the Vallalar Mupperum Vizha at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK government was not against spiritualism but was against those who sought to capitalise on spiritualism for politics, selfish goals and propagate discrimination.

Addressing a mupperum vizha of Vallalar at Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai organised by HR&CE department, the Chief Minister alleged those who use religion for their survival in politics had been running a campaign that the Dravidian Model government was against spiritualism.

Also Read | Vallalar’s birth anniversary is benevolence day

“I am saying it because a section of social media could selectively use my speech and create an impression that I have spoken against spiritualism. Let me say it clearly, the DMK government is not against spiritualism, but only against those who use it to fulfil their selfish agenda and social discrimination. Those who know the culture of religion in Tamil land will understand it,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin serving food to children dressed as Vallalar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Recalling a couplet from Tirukural that negated social status based on one’s birth and Vallalar’s dictum that “there is one God and He is in the form of light”, Mr Stalin said DMK founder C.N. Annadurai adopted the idea of 'One race one God' from Thirumoolar.

Also Read | Feeding the hungry for 155 years

He said it was the duty of the DMK government to celebrate Vallalar, who consistently campaigned against discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. Mr. Stalin also recalled the DMK’s poll promise for creating an international centre at Vadalur, where Vallalar established a community kitchen.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We have formed a committee and it is drafting a ₹100 crore project for the centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced ₹3.25 crore had been allotted for annadhanam and series of lectures for 52 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app