DMK government is not against spiritualism, but against those who use it for discrimination, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching Vallalar logo at the Vallalar Mupperum Vizha at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK government was not against spiritualism but was against those who sought to capitalise on spiritualism for politics, selfish goals and propagate discrimination.

Addressing a mupperum vizha of Vallalar at Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai organised by HR&CE department, the Chief Minister alleged those who use religion for their survival in politics had been running a campaign that the Dravidian Model government was against spiritualism.

“I am saying it because a section of social media could selectively use my speech and create an impression that I have spoken against spiritualism. Let me say it clearly, the DMK government is not against spiritualism, but only against those who use it to fulfil their selfish agenda and social discrimination. Those who know the culture of religion in Tamil land will understand it,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin serving food to children dressed as Vallalar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Recalling a couplet from Tirukural that negated social status based on one’s birth and Vallalar’s dictum that “there is one God and He is in the form of light”, Mr Stalin said DMK founder C.N. Annadurai adopted the idea of 'One race one God' from Thirumoolar.

He said it was the duty of the DMK government to celebrate Vallalar, who consistently campaigned against discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. Mr. Stalin also recalled the DMK’s poll promise for creating an international centre at Vadalur, where Vallalar established a community kitchen.

“We have formed a committee and it is drafting a ₹100 crore project for the centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced ₹3.25 crore had been allotted for annadhanam and series of lectures for 52 days.