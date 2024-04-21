DMK Government has not taken any measures to prevent custodial deaths: Edappadi Palaniswami

April 21, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on April 21 expressed shock over the death of a history-sheeter Shanthakumar in alleged police custody at the Sevvapet police station in Tiruvallur district.

Pointing to news reports that the post-mortem revealed the victim was physically tortured by police personnel, Mr. Palaniswami, in a post on X, said there has been an increase in the number of custodial deaths since the DMK Government came to power and no measures have been taken to prevent it.

He strongly condemned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who handles the police portfolio.

Mr. Palaniswami urged Mr. Stalin to pass appropriate orders to the police department directing them to deal with public and history-sheeters as per the prescribed legal framework and avoid police excess.

