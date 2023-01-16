DMK government has not fulfilled electoral promises, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

January 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Salem

Former Chief Minister and interim general secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged here on Monday that the present DMK government had not fulfilled its electoral promises. These included monthly financial assistance for women, subsidy for LPG cylinders and reducing fuel prices, he said.

He participated in Pongal celebrations organised on behalf of the Salem rural district AIADMK at Siruvachur in Gangavalli Assembly constituency.

Mr. Palaniswami said after the DMK came to power, it had ignored farmers and had not brought in any schemes for them. “We (the AIADMK) brought the Kudimaramathu Scheme, and through this, monsoon rainwater was saved, which increased groundwater levels. We provided many checkdams for the Gangavalli Assembly consistency. We compensated farmers when crops were damaged by insects.”

The DMK government provided sub-standard items last Pongal as gift hampers. This year, they did not procure sugar cane. It was only after farmers protested and the AIADMK announced protests, did the DMK government procure sugar cane. Likewise, free dhotis and saris were not provided properly. The DMK government was spending hundreds of crores on advertising and had increased taxes. It had not acted on the issue of cattle disease, and only 15 days ago had the Chief Minister written a letter to the Union Government, he charged.

He alleged that the work for a Veterinary Park at Thalaivasal in Gangavalli has been progressing slowly for the last 20 months. There are reports that the DMK government is trying to start a leather factory near the veterinary park, which will affect groundwater in Salem and Kallakurichi. The DMK government should drop this idea, he added.