DMK government has failed to fulfil its poll promises: Annamalai

July 23, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had failed to fulfil its poll promises. The party held a State-wide protest against the DMK.

Alleging corruption in governance in the State, Mr. Annamalai said: “We organised the protest to urge the DMK government to control price rise of essential commodities, fulfil the poll promises and curb illegal mining.”

Answering a question, after leading the protest at Karapakkam near Sholinganallur here, on the I.N.D.I.A coalition formed by the Opposition, Mr. Annamalai said it was full of contradictions and it would never be approved by India.

Manipur issue

On the Manipur issue, he said Chief Minister M.K Stalin was commenting about it without any understanding. Manipur has been a complex State even before the BJP came to power, he said. On the video of the mass sexual assault on two women, he said it was extremely shameful and pointed out that action had been taken and six people were arrested.

He further said that Mr. Stalin should focus on getting Cauvery water from Karnataka and ensuring justice in the Vengaivayal case.