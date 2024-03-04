GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK government has failed to curb sale of drugs in T.N.: C. Ve. Shanmugam

The AIADMK leader, while participating in a demonstration in Villupuram, alleged that narcotics were freely available across the State due to the police’s failure to act

March 04, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam

AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam | Photo Credit: PTI

The AIADMK on Monday staged a demonstration in Villupuram condemning the ruling DMK for failing to curb the sale of narcotic drugs, including ganja, in the State.

The protest comes a day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in the wake of recent incidents involving the confiscation of illegal drugs such as methamphetamine and ganja, asked whether Tamil Nadu was a wholesale godown of illegal drugs.

ALSO READ
AIADMK cadre protest prevalence of drugs in T.N., condemn DMK’s ‘inaction’

Leading the demonstration, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament C.Ve. Shanmugam alleged that narcotics substances were freely available across the State. The sale of drugs was taking place on a large scale near educational institutions as a result of the police’s failure to act, he charged. The AIADMK has been raising this issue for the past three years. School and college students were being affected due to drugs, he said.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu had become a safe haven for drugs, Mr. Shanmugam said it was shameful that a DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq was the mastermind in the racket. He charged the State Government and the Centre with having failed to detect the racket, which came to light following inputs from the New Zealand customs authorities and the Australian police.

He called for a thorough probe into the incident and demanded that the police to ascertain all details and punish the guilty.

