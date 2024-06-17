DMK government has completely failed to maintain law and order: Annamalai

BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday alleged the DMK government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the State.

He expressed shock over the alleged attempt by illegal sand miners to mow down a Revenue Divisional Officer in Pudukkottai district.

Annamalai alleged that ever since the DMK came to power, the activities of anti-social elements has increased throughout Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that Village Administrative Officer, Y. Lourdhu was murdered by the sand mafia in Thoothukudi district earlier and due to inaction by the DMK government the attack on government officials by illegal sand miners have continued in other places like Vellore and Salem.

There is no safety for lives of government officials and the State’s law and order situation has deteriorated, Annamalai said.

Maintaining law and order is the primary duty of the government and if the DMK government does not wake up now, BJP will be forced to hold Statewide protests seeking for the safety of the general public, he said.

