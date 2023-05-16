HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | DMK government failed to prevent manufacture and supply of illicit liquor: Edappadi Palaniswami

The very fact that about 1,600 arrack sellers were arrested in the last two days across Tamil Nadu shows that the government had allowed the bootleggers to carry on their trade with impunity, alleges AIADMK general secretary

May 16, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami enquiring about the health of a victim at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami enquiring about the health of a victim at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday charged the ruling DMK with failure to prevent the manufacture and supply of illicit liquor, resulting in the death of 18 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts since Friday last.

He was speaking to reporters in Villupuram after meeting the victims of spurious liquor undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

Editorial | Death by methanol: on the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu 

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that both the government and the law enforcement agencies were aware of the sale of illicit liquor. The very fact that about 1,600 arrack sellers had been arrested in the last two days across the State showed how the government was slack all these two years, creating an environment for the bootleggers to carry on their trade with impunity, he argued.

Referring to the deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Chengalpattu district, Mr. Palaniswami said the arrested accused, Ammavasai, was the brother of a DMK union councillor at Sithamur. Persons with the strong backing of the ruling party were into the manufacture of illicit brew, which had resulted in the death of innocent persons, he said.

ALSO READ
Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | Palaniswami seeks resignation of CM Stalin

Mr. Palaniswami recalled how he had brought to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly the rampant availability of illicit liquor in the State. Had the government acted, the present tragedy could have been avoided. All along, the government had presented a rosy picture of the State, but what was being witnessed was the flow of illicit brew across the State. He felt sorry that the “government itself has been encouraging the lucrative business of illicit liquor”.

The Leader of the Opposition also alleged that ganja was freely available across the State. The Director-General of Police had so far conducted three special drives to check its sale. Even then, the sale could not be controlled effectively and so the DGP had now launched Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0, he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.