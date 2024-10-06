ADVERTISEMENT

DMK government failed to prepare adequately for air show: Palaniswami

Published - October 06, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK general secretary expressed shock over the death of five persons who had turned up to watch the event due to heat related exhaustion and dehydration

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the ruling DMK government for failing to properly coordinate and make adequate arrangements for the air show held on Marina beach. He expressed shock over the death of five persons who had turned up to watch the event due to heat related exhaustion and dehydration.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Despite anticipating that lakhs of people would gather on Marina beach to witness the air show, the State government failed to make adequate arrangements. The police force was inadequate to regulate the traffic and manage the crowd. Enough drinking water was not available. It is shocking that many people were admitted to hospitals for dizziness, and five people have died so far.”

The AIADMK leader added: “The loss of lives in the air show organised in Tamil Nadu to showcase the valour of the Indian Air Force is tragic. I strongly condemn the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate an important event.”

