DMK gets new IT wing secretary

The DMK on Tuesday announced that since Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has resigned from the post of the party’s IT wing secretary, party MLA T.R.B. Rajaa has been appointed in his place.

A press release from party general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Thiaga Rajan voluntarily quit the post as he wanted to concentrate fully on his job as the Finance Minister.

Mr. Rajaa, who functioned as the party’s overseas wing secretary, has now been replaced by Rajya Sabha MP M.M. Abdulla in the post.


