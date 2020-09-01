Tamil Nadu

DMK general council to elect general secretary and treasurer on September 9

The general council of the DMK will meet via video conferencing on September 9 to elect the party general secretary and treasurer, its president M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday.

The general secretary post fell vacant after the demise of K. Anbazhagan and the general council meeting, originally slated for March, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Party sources said party treasurer Duraimurugan is likely to be elected as the general secretary and DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu is expected to replace Mr Duraimurugan as treasurer.

Mr Stalin said the district secretaries meeting would be held on September 3.

