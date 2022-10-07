DMK general council meet | Stalin files nomination for party president post

The party’s general council meeting is to be held at Chennai on October 9

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 07, 2022 14:31 IST

File picture of M. K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited Anna Arivalayam and filed nomination papers to contest for the post of DMK president, ahead of the party’s general council meeting slated for October 9.

The party’s general secretary and Minister Duraimurugan, treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu, MPs Kanimozhi, A. Raja, seniors Ministers, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Before filing his nomination, Mr. Stalin visited the memorials of former Chief Ministers Anna and M. Karunanidhi and paid his tributes. After filing his nomination, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to portrait of Mr. Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram residence.

The general council meeting will be held at St. George’s School in Aminjikarai, Chennai.

