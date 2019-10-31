Tamil Nadu

DMK general council meet on November 10

Meeting to discuss measures to strengthen organisation, says party general secretary

The general council meeting of the DMK will be held on November 10 at the YMCA, Royapettah. Party general secretary K. Anbazhagan said the meeting would discuss measures for strengthening the organisation as well as amendments in party rules. The meeting is also expected to review the party’s poor performance in the by-polls to the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.

