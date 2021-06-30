DMK gave false promises on NEET, says Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the State was forced to hold NEET only because of the Supreme Court’s order and that despite knowing this, the DMK, when contesting for the elections, had stated the test would be cancelled

Despite knowing that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has to be conducted based on the Supreme Court’s order, the DMK gave false promise during the election stating that the exam would be cancelled if elected to power. Now after coming to power, they have formed a committee which is an eyewash and just for drama, said Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Addressing the media at the party office at Omalur here on Wednesday, he said that State was forced to conduct NEET only based on the apex court’s order during the AIADMK rule. “Despite knowing that the court’s order has to be implemented, the then Opposition leader M.K. Stalin and senior leaders campaigned across the State saying that the exam would be cancelled with the sole aim of capturing power,” he said.

He said that the Madras High Court had now raised various questions on whether the Supreme Court’s permission was obtained before constituting the committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in the State. “Students and parents are confused about whether the exam would be held or not and the government should clarify,” he added.

Refuting the claim made by Ma. Subramaniam, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, who said that 7.5% horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified students of government schools was introduced based on the request of then Opposition leader Mr. Stalin, Mr. Palaniswami said that since he knew the difficulties faced by the government school students, the AIADMK government, without receiving any request from students or parents, had enacted the law.

Electricity issues

Asked about the AIADMK government mentioning in an affidavit in the Madras High Court last year that squirrel interference had led to the snapping of an HT line, Mr. Palaniswami said squirrels could have climbed up one wire, but not across the State. “When we are in a scientifically advanced world, how will people accept squirrels as the reason,” he questioned and added that the government should take concrete steps to solve the power cuts issue.