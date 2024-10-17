DMK functionary’s son died of electrocution: Vellore SP

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Vellore, N. Mathivanan, said on Thursday that the death of the DMK’s local functionary’s son near his farmland at Gundalapalli village near Pernambut town in Vellore a few days ago was due to electrocution after he accidently stepped onto an illegal electric fence that was erected around a well.

Interacting with The Hindu, Mr. Mathivanan said that the deceased S. Prasanth, 20, was found dead near an unused farmwell in a coconut grove owned by K. Mohan, 60. His feet was entangled in an illegal electric iron wire. The wire was connected to the fence of the farmwell to prevent animals falling into it.

The cause of death was based on a postmortem report that was done by a team of experts, including from the Department of Forensic Sciences at the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore on Wednesday. “The postmortem report does not cite any internal and external injuries on the victim. Also, the victim’s belongings like mobile phone were not lost at the crime scene. We recovered it,” Mr. Mathivanan said.

Initial inquiry revealed that K. Srinivasan, 50, a DMK functionary in Pernambut town, owns three farmlands in his native Pandalathotti hamlet. Mr. Srinivasan was also a government contractor in the village. His farmlands were managed by his three sons including, Prasanth.

Prasanth went missing on October 12 when he went in search of his cows. Next morning, Mr. Srinivasan filed a complaint with Pernambut police. Based on an alert from a farmer, police found the body of the victim, around 500 metres from his house, on October 15.

Angered by Prasanth’s death, family members and relatives blocked Pernambut - V. Kotta Main Road on T.N.-A.P. border on Tuesday for more than an hour before police and local DMK functionaries pacified affected families that action will be taken against those involved in it.

“We gave petitions to the Vellore Collector during farmers grievances meeting at the Collectorate on reopening of checkpost in the village to prevent thefts including sand mining,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

Police sources said that initially, the case was registered as a missing person case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Based on a postmortem report, the case will be altered into unnatural death under section 194 of BNS. SP Mr. Mathivanan also said that action will be taken against the landowner of the coconut grove for setting up the illegal electric fence in the coming days.

