Tamil Nadu

DMK functionary hacked to death near Auroville

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM August 10, 2022 13:33 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 13:33 IST

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang at Thiruchitrambalam near Auroville on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jayakumar, 53, of Kottakarai and a general council member of the DMK. The police said Jayakumar was returning home on his two-wheeler when a gang intercepted him at Thiruchitrambalam at 6 a.m.

In a bid to escape, Jayakumar parked his bike and ran towards an agricultural field. However, the gang chased him and hacked him to death. On information, police personnel rushed to the spot. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...