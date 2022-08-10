DMK functionary hacked to death near Auroville

August 10, 2022 13:33 IST

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang at Thiruchitrambalam near Auroville on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jayakumar, 53, of Kottakarai and a general council member of the DMK. The police said Jayakumar was returning home on his two-wheeler when a gang intercepted him at Thiruchitrambalam at 6 a.m.

In a bid to escape, Jayakumar parked his bike and ran towards an agricultural field. However, the gang chased him and hacked him to death. On information, police personnel rushed to the spot. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered.