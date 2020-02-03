DMK functionary hacked to death in Hosur

A local DMK functionary, affiliated to the minorities wing of the party, was hacked to death when he was out for a walk on Sunday night. The victim, Mansoor Ali, 49 of Imam Paada, was the deputy convenor of the DMK’s district North zone wing in Hosur.

Mansoor Ali was taking a late evening walk at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School’s sports ground, when he was hacked by helmet-masked men on two morotcyles. According to the police, Mansoor Ali was among over 50 walkers in the sports ground.

Mansoor Ali, on finishing his walk had sat on a bench to rest, when two motorcycles bearing some 5 helmet-clad men had come in to the school ground. The motorcyclists encircled the victim and hacked him leaving him with multiple injuries. The incident had stunned the onlookers and caused tense moments in the area. The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, Mansoor Ali was involved in real estate and finance businesses. He was in the habit of taking late evening walks on the sports ground. A bid on his life was made in 2014, when he, along with his friend John Basha, a local real estate shark, were kidnapped and held from ransom. This was also done during their their evening walk. Mansoor Ali and John Basha were stabbed multiple times, before the police cracked down on the kidnappers and rescued them. While John Basha died of injuries in a private hospital in Bengaluru, Mansoor Ali had recovered after a long stay in the hospital.

Police are investigating various possible angles to the murder.