DMK functionary, 2 others held with ganja in A.P.

THOOTHUKUDI

20 January 2022 20:46 IST

A police special team from Andhra Pradesh has camped here to nab a ganja smuggler after his associates were nabbed with 425 kg ganja in the neighbouring State recently.

A police team, which was checking vehicles at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram district in Andhra Pradesh on January 15, stopped a car and a van that was following it and found ganja packed in 13 bags in them. The vehicles had been registered in Thoothukudi.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides seizing the vehicles with the ganja, the police arrested three from Thoothukudi — R. Maharaja, 23, of Ganapathi Nagar, M. Starwin, 27 of Fatima Nagar, who is also ruling DMK’s Thoothukudi city minorities wing deputy organiser, and M. Vinoj Kumar, 32, of Ganesapuram.

Since the trio reportedly told the police that they were taking the narcotic substance from a village in Andhra Pradesh to hand it over to one Kanishkar Premkumar of Thoothukudi, the police team came here to nab the fourth accused.

As the trio apparently told the police that they were smuggling ganja to Sri Lanka via Thoothukudi, the local police have also started inquiring about them.