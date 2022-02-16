DMK front will register resounding victory in local bodies polls, says CPI-M State secretary

AIADMK is not only weak, but it has lost allies, says Balakrishnan

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) front in Tamil Nadu is strong and it will sweep the urban local bodies elections with a landslide victory, said CPI (M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the AIADMK was not only weak, but also lost its allies. The leaders in the party were in a state of shock and confusion. Already, the fear of losing had set in their minds.

That was the reason why leaders in the AIADMK like Edappadi K. Palaniswami were making meaningless statements. “A person, who had been the Chief Minister, had become a laughing stock today among the people for his utterances,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami had recently said that like in the West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would also be prorogued. He did not stop there and went on to say that in 2024, along with the Lok Sabha general election, the Assembly polls would also be held, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out.

The CPI(M) leader said the former Chief Minister acted as if he was the representative of the Union Government in Tamil Nadu. After 2024, only the BJP would become insignificant as people from all walks of life were fed up with it, he added.

He said that he hoped that the AIADMK functionaries might talk ‘sense’ at least in the future and suggested to them to read the Indian constitution. The DMK front would register a resounding victory in the urban local bodies polls as the people were satisfied with the performance of the eight-month old DMK government, he added.