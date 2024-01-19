ADVERTISEMENT

DMK forms three teams for election work, seat-sharing talks and preparation of manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

January 19, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior DMK leaders and Ministers are leading the teams, as per announcements from DMK president M.K. Stalin and the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan

The Hindu Bureau

The teams will coordinate and oversee election work for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The DMK on Friday, January 19, 2024, announced the formation of three teams for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year. These teams would be in charge of overseeing election work, holding seat-sharing talks and preparing the party’s election manifesto.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced the formation of a team to coordinate and oversee the party’s work for the general elections. This team includes Ministers K. N. Nehru, R. S. Bharathi, E. V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced a team to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners. The team would be led by T.R. Baalu with K. N. Nehru,  I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, A. Raja, M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Tiruchi N. Siva as members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Duraimurugan also announced a committee headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi to prepare the party’s manifesto. The members include T.K.S. Elangovan,  A.K.S. Vijayan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, T.R.B. Raaja, Govi Chezhian, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan and Chennai Mayor R. Priya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US