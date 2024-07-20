ADVERTISEMENT

DMK forms coordination committee for 2026 Assembly poll

Published - July 20, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK has formed a committee to coordinate the election works for the Assembly election in 2026.

In a statement here, Chief Minister and party president M.K. Stalin said that the committee would include Ministers K.N. Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, E.V. Velu, Udhyanidhi Stalin, and organisation secretary Alandur R.S. Bharathi.

He said the coordination committee formed for the Lok Sabha election had worked effectively and the present committee would also suggest ways to change and revamp the organisation to Mr. Stalin.

CONNECT WITH US