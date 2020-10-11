DMK forms 8-member panel for preparing election manifesto

CHENNAI

11 October 2020 15:28 IST

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled to be held next year.

DMK on Sunday announced an eight member committee to prepare the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections next year.

According to a statement issued by DMK’s General Secretary Duraimurgan, the committee members include DMK parliamentary party leader and treasurer T.R. Baalu, MPs A. Raja, T.K.S. Elangovan, Trichy N. Siva and Kanimozhi.

It also includes deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan and Anthiyur Selvaraj and professor A Ramaswamy.

Advertising

Advertising