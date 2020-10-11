Tamil Nadu

DMK forms 8-member panel for preparing election manifesto

DMK president M.K. Stalin with general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T.R. Baalu. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

DMK on Sunday announced an eight member committee to prepare the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections next year.

According to a statement issued by DMK’s General Secretary Duraimurgan, the committee members include DMK parliamentary party leader and treasurer T.R. Baalu, MPs A. Raja, T.K.S. Elangovan, Trichy N. Siva and Kanimozhi.

It also includes deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan and Anthiyur Selvaraj and professor A Ramaswamy.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 3:28:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-forms-8-member-panel-for-preparing-election-manifesto/article32826579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY