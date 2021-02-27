DMK forms 7-member committee

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 01:26 IST

The DMK has formed a seven-member panel to hold seat-sharing talks with its allies for the Assembly election. Party general secretary Duraimurugan said the panel would be headed by treasurer T.R. Baalu.

K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudi, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, organising secretary R.S. Bharathi and E.V. Velu would be part of the team.

He also said the party had deferred its general body meet and State conference.

