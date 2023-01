DMK forms 32-member committee for Erode (East) bypoll

January 23, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The ruling DMK on Sunday announced a 32-member committee for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The committee includes Ministers K.N. Nehru, S. Muthusamy, E.V. Velu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Thamo Anbarasan, V. Senthilbalaji, among others, as per a party release. The DMK has extended support to the Congress in the bypoll. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.