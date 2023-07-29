ADVERTISEMENT

DMK foisted cases on former AIADMK Ministers, no ED cases against them: Palaniswami

July 29, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday that the DMK government had “foisted” cases on AIADMK functionaries and former Ministers, and no case was registered registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami sought to reply to charges made by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a speech in Tiruchi on Thursday. “There are cases against many, including DMK Ministers, on money-laundering charges. An individual, who is a Minister without portfolio, is in jail. The ED has conducted raids and registered cases against many DMK Ministers and party functionaries,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader sought to know whether the DMK president had forgotten the fact that there were cases registered against his partymen, even when they were part of the Congress-led government at the Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rejecting Mr. Stalin’s charge that the AIADMK general secretary had not spoken out on the Manipur issue, Mr. Palaniswami recalled his recent statements, in which he called, as early as May 8, for measures to contain the riots. He had reiterated the stand on several occasions since then.

Mr. Palaniswami reiterated his charge that law and order was deteriorating in Tamil Nadu and the safety of women had become questionable under the DMK government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US