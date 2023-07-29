HamberMenu
DMK foisted cases on former AIADMK Ministers, no ED cases against them: Palaniswami

July 29, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday that the DMK government had “foisted” cases on AIADMK functionaries and former Ministers, and no case was registered registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami sought to reply to charges made by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a speech in Tiruchi on Thursday. “There are cases against many, including DMK Ministers, on money-laundering charges. An individual, who is a Minister without portfolio, is in jail. The ED has conducted raids and registered cases against many DMK Ministers and party functionaries,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader sought to know whether the DMK president had forgotten the fact that there were cases registered against his partymen, even when they were part of the Congress-led government at the Centre.

Rejecting Mr. Stalin’s charge that the AIADMK general secretary had not spoken out on the Manipur issue, Mr. Palaniswami recalled his recent statements, in which he called, as early as May 8, for measures to contain the riots. He had reiterated the stand on several occasions since then.

Mr. Palaniswami reiterated his charge that law and order was deteriorating in Tamil Nadu and the safety of women had become questionable under the DMK government.

