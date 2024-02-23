GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK flags several ‘contraventions’ in using EVM machines

February 23, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In its representation to the Election Commission of India on Friday, the DMK urged the entity not to conduct the general elections using the present arrangement with EVMs till the time certain “contraventions” it flagged were remedied.

The representation handed over by the DMK to the Commission also said that paper ballot system may be used for the conduct of upcoming general elections or in the alternative, give necessary directions under Rule 95 of the Conduct of the Election Rules 1961.

It insisted that all the slips in all the VVPATs be counted and not to count only five VVPATs in an Assembly Constituency. The representation was handed over to the Commission by DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi.

The DMK urged for connecting ballot unit and control unit directly and if required, VVPAT could be connected separately to the ballot unit “so that the input signal in the ballot unit goes to both the control unit and the VVPAT simultaneously.”

The M3 machines, arranged for the printer to be in between the ballot unit and the control unit, it pointed out and contended: “This paves way for the output of the printer (VVPAT) to flow to the control unit. This opens up a myriad of technical possibilities to corrupt the integrity of the data that is fed to the control unit from the ballot unit.”

