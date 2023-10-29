DMK filing fabricated cases to subdue the growing influence of BJP in T.N., says four-member delegation

October 29, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Almost all of the 409 cases filed against BJP cadre members in Tamil Nadu in the last two years were found to be “fabricated” in an inquiry conducted by a four-member delegation sent by the national leadership of the BJP. The delegation observed that the DMK government was filing “fabricated cases” against BJP functionaries to “subdue the party’s growing influence in the State”.

The delegation comprising former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MPs Satya Pal Singh and P.C. Mohan and BJP’s Andhra Pradesh president D. Purandeswari met with the BJP functionaries in Tamil Nadu who faced cases, and the family members of six persons who were arrested recently. They later met with Governor R.N. Ravi and presented a memorandum based on their findings.

The delegation was sent by the national leadership of the BJP to inquire into the legitimacy of the cases filed against several members of the BJP.

Speaking to media persons, Ms. Purandeswari said a total of 409 cases had been filed against BJP cadre members in the last two years. Almost all of them were fabricated in a bid to threaten the cadre and restrict their activities, she alleged.

Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the recent arrest of Amar Prasad Reddy, BJP functionary and the co-convener of the ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra, was an attempt to disrupt the campaign led by BJP State president K. Annamalai.

She also alleged that there were instances when cases were filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act despite no grounds to invoke the Act. “In at least one of the instances did the party cadre serve jail time for one month even after the case against him was quashed by the Courts,” said Ms. Purandeswari.

Mr. Gowda referred to an incident from the previous week in which the police used force to disperse over 100 cadre members of the BJP attempting to stop a flagpole, erected without permission in front of Mr. Annamalai’s house, from being removed. Mr. Gowda alleged that the police acted in a partisan manner, pointing to flags of other parties reportedly put out along the East Coast Road.

He said the delegation will soon file a detailed report to BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and, if necessary, will also seek intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh, who formerly served as Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, said the police should act as per the Constitution and the law of the land and not as an “extended arm of the party in power”.

