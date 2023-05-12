ADVERTISEMENT

‘DMK Files’ | Party treasurer T.R. Baalu files defamation complaint against T.N. BJP leader Annamalai 

May 12, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

In his affidavit before the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Mr. Baalu has said Mr. Annamalai defamed him at a press conference held in April, where he released the ‘DMK Files’ which alleged that Mr. Baalu accumulated his wealth illegally

The Hindu Bureau

DMK party treasurer T.R. Baalu | Photo Credit: PTI

The DMK’s treasurer and Member of Parliament T.R.Baalu has filed a defamation complaint at a city court in Chennai against BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai, for allegedly defaming him at a recent press conference.

The complaint was filed by Mr. Baalu through his counsel, Richardson Wilson, at the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet on Friday, May 12, 2023.

In an affidavit, Mr. Baalu said that he had been aggrieved by the press conference given by Mr. Annamalai on April 14, at the BJP State headquarters. The conference was streamed live on Facebook, and was also telecast on TV channels and YouTube channels.

In the middle of the press conference, Mr. Annamalai screened a film titled ‘DMK Files’ and attempted to create a misconception amongst the public about the complainant Mr. Baalu, stating that he had accumulated wealth illegally, the complaint said. The complaint stated that these allegations were baseless, and were made with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr. Baalu’s reputation.

Mr. Baalu, through his counsel, also submitted that during the entire length of the speech during the press meet, the accused (Mr. Annamalai) made false, baseless and defamatory allegations and statements about DMK party leaders indulging in corruption and amassing wealth and assets out of corrupt activities, without any basis or cogent materials or evidence to back his claims.

The complaint asked the court to take cognisance of the present complaint, and summon, try and punish Mr. Annamalai for defamation.

