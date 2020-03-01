Tamil Nadu

DMK fields Tiruchi Siva, N.R. Elango and Andhiyur Selvaraj for Rajya Sabha

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 01 March 2020 21:15 IST
Updated: 01 March 2020 21:17 IST

Mr. Selvaraj was once indicted by former party president M. Karunanidhi for taking part in a fire-walking ceremony.

The DMK on March 1 renominated Tiruchi N. Siva, whose tenure in the Upper House is coming to an end, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

Other candidates are senior advocate N.R. Elango and former Minister Andhiyur Selvaraj. Mr. Selvaraj was once indicted by former party president M. Karunanidhi for taking part in a fire-walking ceremony.

