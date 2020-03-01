Tamil NaduCHENNAI 01 March 2020 21:15 IST
Comments
DMK fields Tiruchi Siva, N.R. Elango and Andhiyur Selvaraj for Rajya Sabha
Updated: 01 March 2020 21:17 IST
Mr. Selvaraj was once indicted by former party president M. Karunanidhi for taking part in a fire-walking ceremony.
The DMK on March 1 renominated Tiruchi N. Siva, whose tenure in the Upper House is coming to an end, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.
Other candidates are senior advocate N.R. Elango and former Minister Andhiyur Selvaraj. Mr. Selvaraj was once indicted by former party president M. Karunanidhi for taking part in a fire-walking ceremony.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...