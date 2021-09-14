Tamil Nadu

DMK fields Kanimozhi Somu and Rajeshkumar for Rajya Sabha bypolls

K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and Dr Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK, on Tuesday, announced party candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar would be the party candidates for the by-elections to be held on October 4.

Dr. Kanimozhi is the daughter of late Union Minister N.V.N. Somu. Mr Rajeshkumar is in-charge of the party's Namakkal-East district unit.

The vacancies were caused by the resignations of AIADMK leaders K. P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam upon their election to the Assembly.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 2:10:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-fields-kanimozhi-somu-and-rajeshkumar-for-rajya-sabha-bypolls/article36448515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY