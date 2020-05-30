DMK failed to protect OBC candidates’ interests: Dhinakaran

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder and R.K. Nagar legislator, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Saturday, criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for having failed to protect the interests of candidates belonging to Other Backward Castes (OBC) in respect of admission to medical courses under the all-India quota.

Calling upon DMK president M.K. Stalin to find an “appropriate retribution” for not having ensured due representation of OBC students instead of getting an “empty resolution” adopted, Mr Dhinakaran complained that since when the DMK was part of the Congress-led government in 2007, there had not been proper representation of OBC candidates. It did not bother about interests of the OBCs while in power. Now, it had acquired “concern” for them.

The AMMK leader wanted the BJP-led government to correct the position and show as much interest in according a fair treatment to the OBC candidates as it did in respect of economically-weaker sections among the general category.