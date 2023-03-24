DMK failed to increase MGNREGS person days, says AIADMK MLA

March 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK MLA K.P. Munusamy (Veppanahalli) accused the State government on Friday of failing to implement its earlier promise of increasing the person days generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 to 150 days.

Responding to his allegation during the discussion on the State’s Budget for 2023-24, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, however, said the State government had managed to increase the person days generated under the scheme despite reduced support from the Union government.

The Minister said the person days generated had gone up from around 24 crore days during the previous AIADMK government to around 32 crore in the year 2022-23. The wages had also been increased. Pointing to the announcement made in this Budget that the person days generated would be further increased to 35 crore next year, he said he was hopeful that the government would be able to surpass this assurance comfortably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from reducing the overall budget for the scheme across the country, he said the allocation to Tamil Nadu was significantly reduced as it was classified as a developed State. He said the guaranteed work days would have been increased to 150 days if a government supported by the DMK was in power at the Centre.

Mr. Munusamy also accused the State government for failing to implement its poll promise of increasing the minimum support price for paddy to ₹2,500 per quintal and that of sugarcane to ₹4,000 per tonne. He said while the DMK’s election manifesto had 56 promises especially for farmers, the ones urgently needed by the farmers have not been fulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT