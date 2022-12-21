Ex-Union Minister M.K. Alagiri appears before Judicial Magistrate in Madurai in connection with assault case

December 21, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated December 22, 2022 12:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Alagiri, the estranged elder brother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and a few DMK functionaries were booked and chargesheeted in a case of assault on the then Tahsildar M. Kalimuthu, who was the Assistant Returning Officer for the Melur Assembly constituency, during the 2011 Assembly elections

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M. K. Alagiri on Wednesday appeared before the Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai in connection with a 2011 assault case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011, Mr. Alagiri, who is the estranged elder brother of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and other DMK functionaries were booked and chargesheeted in a case of assault on the then Tahsildar M. Kalimuthu, who was also the Assistant Returning Officer for the Melur Assembly constituency, during the 2011 State Assembly elections.

Mr. Alagiri along with other DMK cadre had reportedly gathered at a temple near Melur in Madurai district and sought support for the DMK candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tahsildar, along with the videographer, reached the spot and they started to videograph the event. It was alleged that the DMK cadre objected to the same and allegedly assaulted the Tahsildar. Mr. Alagiri and other DMK functionaries were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Alagiri and other functionaries appeared before the Judicial Magistrate I, V. Deelabanu, in connection with the 2011 assault case. The hearing in the case was adjourned till January 6, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US