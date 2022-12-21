Ex-Union Minister M.K. Alagiri appears before Judicial Magistrate in Madurai in connection with assault case

December 21, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated December 22, 2022 12:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M. K. Alagiri on Wednesday appeared before the Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai in connection with a 2011 assault case.

In 2011, Mr. Alagiri, who is the estranged elder brother of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and other DMK functionaries were booked and chargesheeted in a case of assault on the then Tahsildar M. Kalimuthu, who was also the Assistant Returning Officer for the Melur Assembly constituency, during the 2011 State Assembly elections.

Mr. Alagiri along with other DMK cadre had reportedly gathered at a temple near Melur in Madurai district and sought support for the DMK candidate.

The Tahsildar, along with the videographer, reached the spot and they started to videograph the event. It was alleged that the DMK cadre objected to the same and allegedly assaulted the Tahsildar. Mr. Alagiri and other DMK functionaries were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Alagiri and other functionaries appeared before the Judicial Magistrate I, V. Deelabanu, in connection with the 2011 assault case. The hearing in the case was adjourned till January 6, 2023.