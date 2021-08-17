DMK escaping from poll promises by blaming previous government and Centre, says Vasan

CHENNAI

17 August 2021 14:56 IST

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan said his party was protesting to draw attention to the DMK’s unfulfilled poll promises

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Tuesday alleged that the DMK government is blaming the previous AIADMK government and the Centre, and escaping from fulfilling its election promises.

“More than 100 days have passed since the DMK came to power. They gave a slew of promises and trusting them, people voted for them. But in the revised budget as well as in the agriculture budget there were no announcements which met the expectations of the people,” he said, spearheading the party’s protest to “draw attention” to the DMK’s [unfulfilled] poll promises near Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

“They should have at least fulfilled the major promises. This shows they are not concerned about people. If the financial position was the reason, were they not aware of it while making the promises,” Mr. Vasan questioned. He also asked what happened to promises like giving ₹1,000 per month for housewives, cut in diesel prices, waiver of jewel and educational loans and many others.

“They (DMK) are saying that the promises would be fulfilled in the course of five years. It is delaying tactics and people won’t accept it. People had high expectations of the DMK government and voted for change. But, what they got is only disappointment,” Mr. Vasan said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also charged that the DMK government is appointing various committees and engaging in delaying tactics.