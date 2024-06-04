Tamil Nadu election result 2024 | DMK equals Congress record of winning Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency

The victory of DMK nominee S. Murasoli from Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency has helped the party equal the Congress record of winning nine times from the seat.

In the past, the Congress nominees were elected from Thanjavur Constituency in 1952, 1957 and again in 1957, 1962, in 1999 by-election, 1980, 1984, 1989 and 1991 general elections.

The DMK, which won the seat in 1967, was able to make a comeback only in 1996 and retained the seat till 2009, thanks to its veteran MP S. S. Palanimanickam. He was again elected to Parliament from Thanjavur Constituency in 2019.

Mr. Murasoli who enjoyed a comfortable lead from the first round itself over his nearest rival, P. Sivanesan of DMDK, has gained a lead of over 2 lakh votes in the 15th round of counting. He bagged 3,423 out of 5,910 valid postal votes. A total of 6,454 postal ballots were cast and 544 were rejected.

The DMK candidate polled 5,02,245 votes to win the seat, while his nearest rival Sivanesan 1,82,662 votes and the BJP nominee, M. Muruganatham 1,70,613 votes. Humayun Kabir of Nam Tamilar Katchi received 1,20,293 votes.