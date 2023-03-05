HamberMenu
DMK environment wing wants government to protect bats in Coimbatore

March 05, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent
Over 300 species of plants depend on bats for pollination.

The environment wing of the DMK has requested the Coimbatore Corporation to protect the bats in the 145 acres of the prison campus, where a Semmozhi Poonga would be established.

In a letter to Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, secretary of the environment wing, said the campus had huge trees which were home to hundreds of bird species and most importantly, the only flying mammal “bats”. He also recalled the news published in The Hindu about the government’s decision to establish a Semmozhi Poonga in the campus.

“From pollinating to eating unwanted pests and insects, bats are heroes of the night. World over there are 1,400 species of bats, and over 300 species of plants depend on bats for pollination. Bats help spread seeds, nuts, fruits etc. They are of great help to farmers as they play a major role in cross-pollination and reducing threat from insects to crops,” he said in a letter, a copy of which also has been sent to Supriya Sahu, secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.

Mr. Senapathy said that according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) 40% of all bat species were threatened with imminent extinction.  “We request you to ensure that the bats at the prison campus are protected while creating the Semmozhi Poonga. Kindly include experts on conservation. The environment wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will be glad to provide technical and logistical assistance, if needed.,” he said.

