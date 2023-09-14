ADVERTISEMENT

DMK Engineers’ Wing announces elocution competition

September 14, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Engineers’ Wing of the DMK has announced an elocution competition for college students as part of the centenary year celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Students doing undergraduate, postgraduate and engineering degrees or studying in polytechnics or Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) can participate in the competition, after obtaining permission from the heads of their institutions.

In a release, the wing’s secretary S.K.P. Karunanidhi said that the first round of the competition will be conducted at the level of Assembly constituencies. Those securing first, second and third places will get a cash prize of ₹ 10,000, ₹ 5,000 and ₹ 3,000 respectively. Those winning at the first level will later compete at zonal level and finally at State level. The winner at the State level will get a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

