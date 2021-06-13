DMK double-faced on Tasmac, says BJP

Liquor outlets should be closed, says Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on June 13 questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin why he and his party were double-faced on the issue of closure of Tasmac shops and demanded that the liquor outlets be closed.

The Tamil Nadu government as part of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations announced that Tasmac liquor outlets can function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“When Mr. Stalin was the Opposition leader, he demanded that Tasmac outlets be closed. When the government [AIADMK] announced reopening of the liquor outlets during the first wave of COVID-19, Mr. Stalin and his party condemned it and held large protests. Now after coming to power, he is reopening the shops,” Mr. Murugan said, leading a protest to condemn the move at the party headquarters, Kamalalayam.

Mr. Murugan said poor people and women have been largely affected due to COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on people. Such people and people with low immunity will also be affected due to the reopening of the shops, he said.

“During the elections, they [DMK] said they will shut Tasmac. Their MP Kanimozhi promised to even shut liquor manufacturing units. Now after winning the elections, their actions are different from their promises. Why are you showing this dual face and fooling the people?” Mr. Murugan asked.