DMK does not want a ‘minority government’ like in 2006

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 02:12 IST

Our plan is to contest in 180 seats, says senior party leader

The DMK is playing hardball with its allies only to ensure that it gets to contest in as many Assembly seats as possible and form a “strong” government, according to its leaders.

“Our plan is to contest in 180 seats. We do not want ourselves to be called a ‘minority’ government. We were subjected to ridicule between 2006 and 2011 because of our failure to get a majority. We distributed more seats to our allies and suffered in the process,” said a senior leader of the party.

The DMK wants to form a “strongest government” to prevent any poaching by the BJP in the future.

“The allies should realise that the success rate is very high now and they can win almost all the seats allotted to them,” said the senior leader.

Boost to base

The DMK strongly believes that its support base has swollen after party president M.K. Stalin’s road shows, his constituency-wise campaign and the party’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make use of the situation. We cannot afford to lose it now,” a leader said.

Asked whether the Congress had been invited for talks, the sources said, “We have conveyed our offer and it is for them to get back to us.”

“There is no truth in the [enhanced] numbers being circulated in the media. We still stand by our earlier offer. Congress leaders may be discussing the issue with the high command. We can resolve the issue smoothly only if they come to the table,” the DMK source said.