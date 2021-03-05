DMK does not want a ‘minority government’ like in 2006

The DMK is playing hardball with its allies only to ensure that it gets to contest in as many Assembly seats as possible and form a “strong” government, according to its leaders.
“Our plan is to contest in 180 seats. We do not want ourselves to be called a ‘minority’ government. We were subjected to ridicule between 2006 and 2011 because of our failure to get a majority. We distributed more seats to our allies and suffered in the process,” said a senior leader of the party.
The DMK wants to form a “strongest government” to prevent any poaching by the BJP in the future.
“The allies should realise that the success rate is very high now and they can win almost all the seats allotted to them,” said the senior leader.
Boost to base
The DMK strongly believes that its support base has swollen after party president M.K. Stalin’s road shows, his constituency-wise campaign and the party’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make use of the situation. We cannot afford to lose it now,” a leader said.
Asked whether the Congress had been invited for talks, the sources said, “We have conveyed our offer and it is for them to get back to us.”
“There is no truth in the [enhanced] numbers being circulated in the media. We still stand by our earlier offer. Congress leaders may be discussing the issue with the high command. We can resolve the issue smoothly only if they come to the table,” the DMK source said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath