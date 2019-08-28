DMK, DK are like a double barrelled gun: Veeramani

“While our enemies back then were noble, the ones we have today are cunning,” Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani said here on Tuesday. He was speaking during the 75th anniversary celebrations of his party.

Referring to The Hindu’s recent article on 75 years of the Dravidar Kazhagam and RSS ideologue S. Gurumurthy’s comments about the party, Mr. Veeramani said, “The Dravidar Kazhagam has never aimed for power. The DK and the DMK are like a double-barrelled gun. Many thought they could destroy the DK with Anna (C.N. Annadurai). But Anna actually deceived Aryans.” “The DMK will take care of politics; the DK would work towards forming a good coalition and creating change,” he added.

Book launch

‘Dravida Kazhaga Varalaru’, a book authored by Mr. Veeramani, was launched on the occasion. Suba Veerapandian, general secretary of the Dravida Iyakkam Thamizhar Peravai, released the book. TNCC leader K.S. Alagiri, CPI leader R. Mutharasan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah took part in the event.