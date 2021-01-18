Tamil Nadu

DMK district secretaries meeting on Jan 21

A meeting of the DMK district secretaries will be held at 5 p.m. on January 21 at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai. Party general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday said the meeting would be chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin.

